North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,306,784 shares of the company's stock worth $366,925,000 after buying an additional 750,723 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,544 shares of the company's stock worth $356,515,000 after buying an additional 683,896 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 560.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 676,645 shares of the company's stock worth $218,949,000 after buying an additional 574,256 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,025 shares of the company's stock worth $213,895,000 after buying an additional 477,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company's stock worth $9,728,810,000 after purchasing an additional 461,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $252.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.60 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.49. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.28 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total transaction of $76,475,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,435,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,120,443,401.40. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,451,597 shares of company stock worth $458,439,930. 6.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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