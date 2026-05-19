North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

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T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.9%

TMUS opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 140,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,241,198.24. The trade was a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 138,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,902,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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