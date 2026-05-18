North Dakota State Investment Board Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139,004 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,707,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 34,022 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 154,877 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,587 shares of company stock worth $1,230,765 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $118.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Article title

Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Article title

The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Article title

Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Positive Sentiment: Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Article title

Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Article title

Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the stock’s rapid rally has pushed valuation higher, and options activity shows elevated volatility expectations heading into the next phase. Article title

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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