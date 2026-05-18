North Dakota State Investment Board Takes $4.61 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,015 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,614,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Amundi grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $428,992,000 after acquiring an additional 580,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,446,262,000 after acquiring an additional 541,760 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $417.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.00 and a twelve month high of $435.72. The company has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.44%.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $379.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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