North Dakota State Investment Board Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 565.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company's stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,643 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $322,823,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $11,994,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $14,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $489,673.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,021,390.32. This represents a 32.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $725,302.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,832.19. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,444,040. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.29. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.68 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.Robinhood Markets's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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