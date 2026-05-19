North Dakota State Investment Board Takes Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 125,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

See Also

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