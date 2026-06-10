North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Invests $544,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,407 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.6%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $266.88 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $324.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.55.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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