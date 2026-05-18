North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Buys 12,541 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,000 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

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Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $421.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock's fifty day moving average is $398.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.75. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $356.28 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The company had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $641.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $560.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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