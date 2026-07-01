North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $28.56 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,044 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 79,291 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 5.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's holdings in Amphenol were worth $28,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amphenol Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.67. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.19 and a 12-month high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

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Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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