North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Invests $11.01 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,529 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $11,012,000. Netflix accounts for about 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 928,469 shares of company stock worth $82,947,401 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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