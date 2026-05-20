Northbridge Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,361 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Northbridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,361 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,177,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 620,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 147,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 80,395 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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