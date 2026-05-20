Northbridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,280 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Northbridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $392.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $190.03 and a fifty-two week high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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