Northbridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Northbridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northbridge Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,218.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.0%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,017.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $958.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $940.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,000.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Eli Lilly’s leadership in the obesity boom, with strong sales momentum in key products such as Mounjaro and broader confidence that the company still has room to run. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Eli Lilly’s leadership in the obesity boom, with strong sales momentum in key products such as Mounjaro and broader confidence that the company still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Stat News reported that Eli Lilly tops prominent rankings for pharma R&D performance, reinforcing the view that the company’s pipeline and innovation engine remain among the best in the industry. Article Title

Stat News reported that Eli Lilly tops prominent rankings for pharma R&D performance, reinforcing the view that the company’s pipeline and innovation engine remain among the best in the industry. Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly also announced it completed a key olomorasib drug-interaction study, which helps clarify next steps for its KRAS pipeline and supports the long-term growth story beyond obesity drugs. Article Title

Eli Lilly also announced it completed a key olomorasib drug-interaction study, which helps clarify next steps for its KRAS pipeline and supports the long-term growth story beyond obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: The company will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference later this month, a routine investor-relations event that could provide more details on strategy and pipeline updates. Article Title

The company will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference later this month, a routine investor-relations event that could provide more details on strategy and pipeline updates. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Eli Lilly’s appeal in a Medicaid whistleblower case, leaving in place a roughly $194 million award and keeping legal/compliance risk in focus. Article Title

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Eli Lilly’s appeal in a Medicaid whistleblower case, leaving in place a roughly $194 million award and keeping legal/compliance risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: Related coverage noted that the ruling could raise scrutiny around Medicaid rebates and dividend implications, adding a modest overhang even as the core business remains strong. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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