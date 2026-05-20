Northbridge Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Northbridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,563 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:XOM opened at $162.71 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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