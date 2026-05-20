Northbridge Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Northbridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,419 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $195.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $247.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.70%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here