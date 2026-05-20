Northbridge Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Northbridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000. Tesla comprises about 1.8% of Northbridge Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,084,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s AI and autonomy narrative remains a long-term bull case, with Elon Musk reiterating that robotaxis could expand more broadly in the U.S. later this year and that self-driving could reshape transportation over the next decade.

Tesla’s AI and autonomy narrative remains a long-term bull case, with Elon Musk reiterating that robotaxis could expand more broadly in the U.S. later this year and that self-driving could reshape transportation over the next decade. Positive Sentiment: Some investors continue to view Tesla’s energy business as an underappreciated growth driver, supporting the company’s broader transition beyond EV sales.

Some investors continue to view Tesla’s energy business as an underappreciated growth driver, supporting the company’s broader transition beyond EV sales. Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic, highlighting the intensity of the AI talent war; while notable, the move is more of a signal about the broader AI race than a direct operating update for Tesla. Article Title

OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic, highlighting the intensity of the AI talent war; while notable, the move is more of a signal about the broader AI race than a direct operating update for Tesla. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing discussion about a potential SpaceX IPO could distract from Tesla and compete for investor capital, but this remains speculative rather than a Tesla-specific financial event.

Ongoing discussion about a potential SpaceX IPO could distract from Tesla and compete for investor capital, but this remains speculative rather than a Tesla-specific financial event. Negative Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices, which investors are reading as a sign that demand may be less robust than hoped and that pricing changes could weigh on volume growth. Article Title

Tesla raised Model Y prices, which investors are reading as a sign that demand may be less robust than hoped and that pricing changes could weigh on volume growth. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continue to flag Tesla’s rich valuation, with some arguing the stock is vulnerable if execution on vehicles, autonomy, and margins does not improve quickly.

Analysts and media coverage continue to flag Tesla’s rich valuation, with some arguing the stock is vulnerable if execution on vehicles, autonomy, and margins does not improve quickly. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of Full Self-Driving lawsuits and robotaxi safety questions are adding skepticism around Tesla’s autonomy timeline and the pace of commercialization.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $404.11 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $386.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.28. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.74, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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