Northbridge Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,142 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Northbridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,142 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after buying an additional 450,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after buying an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,007 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,189,293,000 after buying an additional 392,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,941,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was picked to help lead SpaceX’s expected IPO, a high-profile assignment that could generate significant fees and boost the firm’s investment banking pipeline. Article Title

Goldman Sachs was picked to help lead SpaceX’s expected IPO, a high-profile assignment that could generate significant fees and boost the firm’s investment banking pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is advising Saudi Arabia-backed Humain on financing for data centers, highlighting additional growth in AI-related dealmaking. Article Title

Goldman Sachs is advising Saudi Arabia-backed Humain on financing for data centers, highlighting additional growth in AI-related dealmaking. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s leadership said market turbulence has created a “huge opportunity,” suggesting stronger trading and advisory activity when volatility is elevated. Article Title

Goldman’s leadership said market turbulence has created a “huge opportunity,” suggesting stronger trading and advisory activity when volatility is elevated. Positive Sentiment: CICC Research lifted its price target on Goldman Sachs and maintained an outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence. Article Title

CICC Research lifted its price target on Goldman Sachs and maintained an outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon met with Mayor Mamdani, but the meeting appears more political/relationship-oriented than directly tied to near-term earnings. Article Title

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon met with Mayor Mamdani, but the meeting appears more political/relationship-oriented than directly tied to near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Denis Coleman sold shares in a disclosed transaction; insider sales can weigh on sentiment, but this looks like a routine partial sale rather than a clear fundamental warning. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $927.61 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $882.94 and its 200-day moving average is $881.04. The stock has a market cap of $273.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $582.50 and a twelve month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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