Northeast Investment Management Invests $1.18 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,839 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $207,609.22. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 188,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,359,320.24. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,598 shares of company stock valued at $966,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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