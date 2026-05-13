Northeast Investment Management Purchases 12,905 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 210.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,034 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 742 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $766.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.56 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75. The business's 50 day moving average price is $603.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $708.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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