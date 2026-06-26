Northeast Investment Management Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,742 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 15,063 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in Netflix were worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 1.3%

Netflix stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $298.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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