Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 899.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company's fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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