Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,147 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 187.5% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $2,210,933. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE NOW opened at $95.15 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $129.07. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here