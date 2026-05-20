Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 76,728 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 76,728 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Micron Technology (MU) to $840 from $425 and reiterated a buy rating, while Mizuho lifted its target to $800 with an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s upside. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on Micron Technology (MU) to $840 from $425 and reiterated a buy rating, while Mizuho lifted its target to $800 with an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Micron as a standout in the AI memory trade, arguing that enterprise AI is shifting capital spending toward storage and NAND flash, which could sustain pricing power and margin expansion for Micron. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Micron as a standout in the AI memory trade, arguing that enterprise AI is shifting capital spending toward storage and NAND flash, which could sustain pricing power and margin expansion for Micron. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was further supported by articles noting that Micron remains one of the market’s profitable AI-related picks and that Wall Street’s 12-month forecasts for the stock remain broadly bullish. Article Title

Investor sentiment was further supported by articles noting that Micron remains one of the market’s profitable AI-related picks and that Wall Street’s 12-month forecasts for the stock remain broadly bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggested Micron’s earlier pullback was tied to broader semiconductor weakness, valuation concerns after a big AI-driven rally, and macro worries such as higher bond yields and memory-demand uncertainty. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $518.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $698.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $491.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $818.67. The company has a market cap of $787.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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