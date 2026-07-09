Nova Ltd. $NVMI Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Nova worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nova by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,200,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $605,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,250 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,493,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $490,502,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,468,863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $482,360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,128,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $377,402,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $208,293,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Nova

In related news, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total transaction of $243,580.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,750.52. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of Nova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total value of $219,172.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,530.62. This trade represents a 17.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,798 shares of company stock worth $4,125,266. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nova from $494.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $551.25.

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Nova Price Performance

Shares of NVMI opened at $451.99 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $232.73 and a 1-year high of $615.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.75.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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