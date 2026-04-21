Novem Group Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Novem Group lessened its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,194 shares during the period. Novem Group's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.26.

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Lam Research Stock Down 1.7%

Lam Research stock opened at $263.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $273.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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