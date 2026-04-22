Novem Group Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Novem Group bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,676 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 122.8% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.7%

EOG Resources stock opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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