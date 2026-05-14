Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO is Knuff & Co LLC's 10th Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,750 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,274 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 2.6% of Knuff & Co LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company's stock worth $776,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658,867 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company's stock worth $982,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,199,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,378,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,841,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: New data presented at the European Congress on Obesity showed higher-dose Wegovy helped early responders lose about 27.7% of body weight by week 72, with most of the loss coming from body fat and muscle largely preserved. Article Title

New data presented at the European Congress on Obesity showed higher-dose Wegovy helped early responders lose about 27.7% of body weight by week 72, with most of the loss coming from body fat and muscle largely preserved. Positive Sentiment: Additional Wegovy studies showed strong results in women across menopause stages, including substantial weight loss and potential cardiovascular, migraine, and depression benefits, supporting the company’s broader stock thesis. Article Title

Additional Wegovy studies showed strong results in women across menopause stages, including substantial weight loss and potential cardiovascular, migraine, and depression benefits, supporting the company’s broader stock thesis. Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk said some patients on the Wegovy pill achieved 21.6% weight loss in a clinical trial, reinforcing optimism around its oral semaglutide pipeline and future obesity-market expansion. Article Title

Novo Nordisk said some patients on the Wegovy pill achieved 21.6% weight loss in a clinical trial, reinforcing optimism around its oral semaglutide pipeline and future obesity-market expansion. Positive Sentiment: Hedgeye reportedly added Novo Nordisk as a new long idea, reflecting improving market sentiment toward the shares. Article Title

Hedgeye reportedly added Novo Nordisk as a new long idea, reflecting improving market sentiment toward the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Articles highlighted that Novo Nordisk has been a long-term outperformer and that the stock is trending among investors, but these pieces are largely retrospective and do not add new fundamental information. Article Title

Articles highlighted that Novo Nordisk has been a long-term outperformer and that the stock is trending among investors, but these pieces are largely retrospective and do not add new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Novo Nordisk’s low P/E may be a value trap, and competitive pressure in GLP-1 drugs remains intense as Eli Lilly pushes next-generation obesity treatments. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $81.44. The company's 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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