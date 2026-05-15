NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 143.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,473 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Donoghue Forlines LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $141,918,000 after buying an additional 734,624 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614,524 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $99,521,000 after buying an additional 601,079 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,951,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,415,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Evercore started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 158.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.24 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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