Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Holdings Lifted by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755,386 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 506,004 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for about 1.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.06% of NU worth $46,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 156,539 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of NU by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of NU by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NU

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. CICC Research started coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NU from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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