Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,615 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 119,695 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in NU were worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of NU by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 541,216 shares of the company's stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NU by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 257,256,952 shares of the company's stock worth $4,306,481,000 after buying an additional 5,797,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NU shares. CICC Research started coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.24.

View Our Latest Report on NU

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NU Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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