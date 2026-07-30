Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,635 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 33,740 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Nucor worth $20,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,407,540 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,633,554,000 after acquiring an additional 144,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,205 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $429,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919,883 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $313,152,000 after purchasing an additional 56,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $2,729,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,294,187.90. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total value of $2,282,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,213,875.68. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,310 shares of company stock worth $11,501,475. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $224.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nucor from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.31.

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Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $256.04 on Thursday. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $131.32 and a one year high of $270.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.82 and a 200-day moving average of $206.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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