NuScale Power Corporation $SMR Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,779 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 213,329 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of NuScale Power worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 3.5% in the third quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 37.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the company's stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting NuScale Power

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $274,681.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,623,451.44. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $226,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,686.24. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,072,082 shares of company stock valued at $321,594,608. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.27. NuScale Power Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMR. Texas Capital raised NuScale Power to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen cut NuScale Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised NuScale Power from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMR

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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