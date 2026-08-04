Nutanix $NTNX Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) by 114.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,437 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 180,314 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Nutanix worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,073 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Nutanix by 296.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,616 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 94.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 164.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $82.42.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Nutanix had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $703.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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