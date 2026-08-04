Nutanix $NTNX Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) by 308.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,857 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 857,559 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Nutanix worth $43,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Katamaran Capital LLP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 86,094 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,800,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nutanix by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,698 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 183,568 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,185,120 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,516 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $703.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.34 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

See Also

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