Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Sold by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,425 shares of the company's stock after selling 631,240 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 68.8% of Silchester International Investors LLP's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Silchester International Investors LLP owned 0.14% of Nutrien worth $42,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.2% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,065 shares of the company's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $931,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Nutrien's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Nutrien from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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