Nuveen LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 830.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,579,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 18,366,524 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.5% of Nuveen LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.49% of Netflix worth $1,929,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $81.27 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Phillip Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here