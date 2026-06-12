Nuveen LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Nuveen LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,650,499 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 1,315,627 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Nuveen LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Walmart worth $2,857,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $958.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average of $121.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $166,381.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 636,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,369,743.09. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,600,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,821,522.52. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here