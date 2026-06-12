Nuveen LLC Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Nuveen LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,580,455 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,856 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.4% of Nuveen LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.40% of Palantir Technologies worth $1,702,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $131.08 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.68 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $314.24 billion, a PE ratio of 147.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.94.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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