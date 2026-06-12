Nuveen LLC Has $1.63 Billion Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Nuveen LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465,130 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 419,941 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned 0.89% of Intuit worth $1,632,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock worth $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $276.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.27 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm's 50-day moving average is $366.58 and its 200-day moving average is $475.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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