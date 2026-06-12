Free Trial
→ Is SpaceX really worth 1.78 Trillion? (From InvestPub) (Ad)tc pixel

Nuveen LLC Has $1.63 Billion Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
Intuit logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nuveen LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, ending with 2.47 million shares valued at about $1.63 billion. Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 83.66% of the stock.
  • Intuit reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $12.80 versus $12.57 expected and revenue of $8.56 billion versus $8.54 billion estimated. Revenue rose 10.4% year over year, and the company maintained upbeat guidance for Q4 and fiscal 2026.
  • Sentiment around the stock is mixed: analysts have trimmed price targets and some insiders have sold shares, while legal/regulatory concerns over pricing practices and skepticism about AI monetization continue to weigh on the name.
  • Five stocks we like better than Intuit.

Nuveen LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465,130 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 419,941 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned 0.89% of Intuit worth $1,632,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock worth $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $276.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.27 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm's 50-day moving average is $366.58 and its 200-day moving average is $475.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intuit Right Now?

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
By Leo Miller | June 5, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
By Chris Markoch | June 6, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines