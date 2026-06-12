Nuveen LLC Lowers Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Nuveen LLC lessened its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,825,671 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 459,863 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises 0.6% of Nuveen LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nuveen LLC owned 0.47% of ExxonMobil worth $2,385,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 589,758 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 294,548 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $146.56 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $607.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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