Nuveen LLC Purchases 7,377,244 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 342.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,377,244 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.91% of ServiceNow worth $1,460,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,992,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,393,373 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,592,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,824 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,279,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

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ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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