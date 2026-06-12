Nuveen LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Nuveen LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,403,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 181,194 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Nuveen LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Mastercard worth $4,226,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,612,087,000 after acquiring an additional 466,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,773,153,000 after acquiring an additional 349,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,964,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $10,256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 759,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,705,708,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $486.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business's 50 day moving average price is $499.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard launched Agent Pay for Machines / AP4M , a new protocol that lets AI agents and machines make secure payments, with support from 30+ industry participants and partners including major crypto and fintech names. This could open a new growth avenue in AI-powered commerce and strengthen Mastercard’s long-term relevance in digital payments.

Mastercard launched , a new protocol that lets AI agents and machines make secure payments, with support from 30+ industry participants and partners including major crypto and fintech names. This could open a new growth avenue in AI-powered commerce and strengthen Mastercard’s long-term relevance in digital payments. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a partnership with a Chicago startup to support autonomous AI transactions , reinforcing its push into next-generation payment infrastructure and programmable payments.

The company also announced a partnership with a Chicago startup to support , reinforcing its push into next-generation payment infrastructure and programmable payments. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is expanding settlement capabilities using stablecoins , which may improve cross-border and digital asset settlement options and support broader adoption in crypto-linked payment flows.

Mastercard is expanding , which may improve cross-border and digital asset settlement options and support broader adoption in crypto-linked payment flows. Neutral Sentiment: Reports highlighted leadership changes at Mastercard, which could signal strategic adjustments but does not yet clearly indicate a direct financial impact.

Reports highlighted at Mastercard, which could signal strategic adjustments but does not yet clearly indicate a direct financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also tracking the Visa/Mastercard swipe-fee settlement , which received preliminary judicial approval. While this removes some legal uncertainty, it also keeps attention on pricing and merchant-fee pressure that could shape the company’s economics over time.

Investors are also tracking the , which received preliminary judicial approval. While this removes some legal uncertainty, it also keeps attention on pricing and merchant-fee pressure that could shape the company’s economics over time. Negative Sentiment: The swipe-fee settlement may limit upside for payment networks by reinforcing merchant concessions and potential fee scrutiny, which could weigh on sentiment toward Mastercard (MA) despite the recent product momentum.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Stories

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