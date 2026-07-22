nVent Electric PLC $NVT Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,602 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of nVent Electric worth $22,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get nVent Electric alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in nVent Electric by 575.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 436.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 31.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,061 shares of the company's stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $160.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Clear Str raised shares of nVent Electric to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider nVent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and nVent Electric wasn't on the list.

While nVent Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here