Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. Invests $3.09 Million in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,372 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,237 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $260.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $206.63 and a 12 month high of $268.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 46.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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