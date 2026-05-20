NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lowered by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,959 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 20,680 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.0% of James Investment Research Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

NVDA stock opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.00 and a 200-day moving average of $188.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. New Street Research lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $279.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here