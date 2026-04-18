NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Trimmed by Myriad Asset Management US LP

Myriad Asset Management US LP decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,111 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 33,931 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.7% of Myriad Asset Management US LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Myriad Asset Management US LP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 79,304 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,190 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 62,165 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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