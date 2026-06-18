NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's 6th Largest Position

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.6% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $349,604,000. Alta Park Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 225,911 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,099,773 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,510,608,000 after purchasing an additional 454,875 shares during the period. 9823 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,300,457 shares of company stock valued at $274,041,153 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s bond sale drew strong demand, with reports that the company booked about $85 billion in orders for its jumbo debt offering. That suggests investors still see NVDA as a high-quality credit and gives the company more flexibility to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

NVIDIA’s bond sale drew strong demand, with reports that the company booked about $85 billion in orders for its jumbo debt offering. That suggests investors still see NVDA as a high-quality credit and gives the company more flexibility to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted continued AI demand and upbeat commentary around NVIDIA’s growth, including strong revenue, expanding margins, and analyst views that the stock still looks attractive relative to peers. Article Title

Several articles highlighted continued AI demand and upbeat commentary around NVIDIA’s growth, including strong revenue, expanding margins, and analyst views that the stock still looks attractive relative to peers. Positive Sentiment: Recent partnerships and ecosystem wins, including HPE’s AI Factory expansion with NVIDIA and other data-center related deals, reinforce NVDA’s central role in AI infrastructure. Article Title

Recent partnerships and ecosystem wins, including HPE’s AI Factory expansion with NVIDIA and other data-center related deals, reinforce NVDA’s central role in AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA executives, including Jensen Huang, continued to promote AI as a long-term driver for U.S. manufacturing and jobs, but these comments were mostly thematic and did not include a new financial catalyst. Article Title

NVIDIA executives, including Jensen Huang, continued to promote AI as a long-term driver for U.S. manufacturing and jobs, but these comments were mostly thematic and did not include a new financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports warned that NVIDIA could face an AI funding squeeze as customers and infrastructure partners rely more heavily on debt and become more disciplined about capital spending. That concern is weighing on sentiment across AI stocks, including NVDA. Article Title

Multiple reports warned that NVIDIA could face an AI funding squeeze as customers and infrastructure partners rely more heavily on debt and become more disciplined about capital spending. That concern is weighing on sentiment across AI stocks, including NVDA. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller Jim Chanos’ comparison of the AI buildout to the dot-com era added to worries that the current AI capex boom could eventually slow or disappoint, pressuring sentiment on NVIDIA and peers. Article Title

Short-seller Jim Chanos’ comparison of the AI buildout to the dot-com era added to worries that the current AI capex boom could eventually slow or disappoint, pressuring sentiment on NVIDIA and peers. Negative Sentiment: There were also repeated headlines about NVIDIA being “under pressure” and lagging some semiconductor peers, reflecting investor concern that the stock may be pausing after a huge run and facing valuation scrutiny. Article Title

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $204.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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