NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s 9th Largest Position

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,535 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 38,231 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CICC Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $201.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $183.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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