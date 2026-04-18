NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Nvwm LLC's 4th Largest Position

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,304 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.2% of Nvwm LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nvwm LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $54,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares in the company, valued at $605,701,198.44. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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