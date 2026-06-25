NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Park National Corp OH's 5th Largest Position

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,104 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 33,148 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.4% of Park National Corp OH's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Park National Corp OH's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $111,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $198.32 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $149.26 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The stock's 50-day moving average is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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